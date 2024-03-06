Video: Moment of madness in Oban pub as dog lets off fire extinguisher

Footage from an Oban pub has revealed the moment a fire extinguisher was triggered, covering the bar in white foam.

A firm favourite with locals and tourists, Aulay’s Bar customers were shocked when a customer tied his dog up to the extinguisher and moments later white foam shot across the room.

One customer did not seem to be put off his drink by the incident, which added extra foam to his pint of Guinness.

After a clean-up operation, quick-thinking staff decided to invent a shot to commemorate the moment the long-established pub went “viral”.

Shot named after white foam incident

Aulay’s has now sold out of the drink, days after a man inadvertently tied up his dog in the wrong place.

The red and white ‘fire extinguisher’ was invented – consisting of a cola cube liqueur, a spice liqueur and a shot of Irish cream on top.

But staff at the bar could not keep up with demand, with punters ordering ‘seven shots at a time’.

While staff in the bar were keen to point out the dog was fine, they were bemused by the attention.

One of the staff members in the Argyll town said: “The video went viral after it was shared.

“The man had tried to tie his dog up on the handle of the door, but the lead kept slipping off. He then tied it onto the fire extinguisher which then exploded.

“It was a complete accident.

“Last weekend there was a music festival in Oban so lots of people were ordering our fire extinguisher shot.

We could not keep up with demand.

“People were ordering shots, some people were ordering seven at a time.

“We sold out pretty quickly.”