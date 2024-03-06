Video: Moment of madness in Oban pub as dog lets off fire extinguisher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Video: Moment of madness in Oban pub as dog lets off fire extinguisher

Aulay's Bar has now launched a 'fire extinguisher' shot after customers were covered in white foam.

By Louise Glen

Footage from an Oban pub has revealed the moment a fire extinguisher was triggered, covering the bar in white foam.

A firm favourite with locals and tourists, Aulay’s Bar customers were shocked when a customer tied his dog up to the extinguisher and moments later white foam shot across the room.

One customer did not seem to be put off his drink by the incident, which added extra foam to his pint of Guinness.

After a clean-up operation, quick-thinking staff decided to invent a shot to commemorate the moment the long-established pub went “viral”.

Shot named after white foam incident

Aulay’s has now sold out of the drink, days after a man inadvertently tied up his dog in the wrong place.

The red and white ‘fire extinguisher’ was invented – consisting of a cola cube liqueur, a spice liqueur and a shot of Irish cream on top.

But staff at the bar could not keep up with demand, with punters ordering ‘seven shots at a time’.

Dog leaping before the fire extinguisher at Aulay's Bar in Oban.
The dog leaping before the extinguisher.

Aulay’s Bar punters shocked by extinguisher

The shot was to commemorate the moment earlier in February when the owner of a dog set off a fire extinguisher leaving punters covered in white foam.

A video shows the dog accidentally setting off the extinguisher.

One stalwart in the Aird’s Place pub – did not move, continuing to enjoy his deliciously cold pint of Guinness.

While staff in the bar were keen to point out the dog was fine, they were bemused by the attention.

One of the staff members in the Argyll town said: “The video went viral after it was shared.

The fire extinguisher exploded in Aulay's Bar in Oban.
The fire extinguisher exploded in Aulay’s Bar in Oban. Image: Reddit/ Aulay’s Bar.

“The man had tried to tie his dog up on the handle of the door, but the lead kept slipping off. He then tied it onto the fire extinguisher which then exploded.

“It was a complete accident.

“Last weekend there was a music festival in Oban so lots of people were ordering our fire extinguisher shot.

We could not keep up with demand.

“People were ordering shots, some people were ordering seven at a time.

“We sold out pretty quickly.”

More from Highlands & Islands

Police are on the scene at the A9.
Man, 60, in 'critical' condition after A9 crash south of Aviemore
ooshka Bar has launched a tastings compnay in Oban.
Cheers! Oban trio give up jobs to share the wonders of west coast whisky…
Steve Chisholm has resigned as a member of the SNP and joined Alba.
Highland energy boss who stood to become SNP Westminster candidate quits the party and…
Coastguard are looking for missing man. Image: Police Scotland.
Coastguard stands down from north coast search for missing person John McGrath
Boxes of freshly caught haddock on the quayside in Peterhead.
Scots fishers feeling chipper over more haddock
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Altnabreac Station in the Highlands Picture shows; Altnabreac Station in the Highlands. Altnabreac Station. Supplied by Google Date; Unknown
Couple accused of trespassing on tracks at remote Highland railway station
John Mcgrath is missing from John O'Groats.
John McGrath: 'Concerns growing' for missing John O'Groats man, 52
From humble beginnings to 200 years of lifesaving missions, the RNLI continues to be the beacon of hope on the water. Image: Paul Campbell
Gallery: Kessock lifeboat station lit up to celebrate 200 years of the RNLI
A lack of housing causes knock-on problems for employers in the islands. Image: Heidi Besen/Shutterstock
Fiona Rintoul: Scottish islands are being held back by continued lack of housing
Photograph by Sandy McCook, Inverness 24th June '10 FILE PIX. Council workers in Inverness empty refuse bins.
Major changes to Highland bin collections are coming: Here's when it will change in…