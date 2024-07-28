Gallery: Music fans flock to Belladrum as curtain closes on three-day Highlands show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Music fans flock to Belladrum as curtain closes on three-day Highlands show

Thousands turned out to Beauly to see the likes of Deacon Blue and Twin Atlantic on the final day of festivities.

Dressed to impress at Belladrum! Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
By Graham Fleming & Emma Grady

Thousands turned out at Belladrum today as the curtain closed on the three-day festival.

After 72 hours full of music, dancing and activities, the Highlands festival ended on a high.

Deacon Blue, Callum Beattie and Twin Atlantic all took to the stage at Belladrum House in Beauly to celebrate its 20th anniversary concert.

Despite the beloved weekend of activities almost at an end, music lovers were still in high spirits.

To capture the best of the action, our photographer Jason Hedges / DC Thomson  was at Belladrum on the third and final day.

Love Twins Helena Stewart and Shona Mackenzie.
Robbie Burns poem outfit by Isabella from Aberdeen.
Pauline Mackay from Beauly.
Team Extreme delight the crowd.
Airns family from Glasgow wearing costumes hand made by Michelle.
The crowd go wild!
The crowd having fun listening to Lucy Spraggan.
Lucy Spraggan rocks out on the Garden Stage.
Calum Beattie performs a pre-performance session for Netsounds at the Tomatin Bothy.
Music and festival vibes!
Angel Moffat from Fife gets a heart painted on by Caitlan Campbell artist.
Julie Peat from Dunbar.
Making memories at Belladrum.
Belladrum themed denim jackets.
Good music, great friends and unforgettable times.
Hothouse Main Stage was full of people there to watch Deacon Blue.
Headliners Deacon Blue performing on stage.
Roy and Carol Hunte were Big Bill Bailey Fans.
Calum Beattie performs on the main stage Hothouse.
Festival fashion on point!
Lost in the music.
Festival tunes and endless smiles.
Music and good vibes all around!
Deacon Blue performing on Hothouse Main Stage.
Hothouse Main Stage end with festival fireworks.

Conversation