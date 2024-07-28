Gallery: Music fans flock to Belladrum as curtain closes on three-day Highlands show

Thousands turned out at Belladrum today as the curtain closed on the three-day festival.

After 72 hours full of music, dancing and activities, the Highlands festival ended on a high.

Deacon Blue, Callum Beattie and Twin Atlantic all took to the stage at Belladrum House in Beauly to celebrate its 20th anniversary concert.

Despite the beloved weekend of activities almost at an end, music lovers were still in high spirits.

To capture the best of the action, our photographer Jason Hedges / DC Thomson was at Belladrum on the third and final day.