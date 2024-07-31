‘He will either attack me or let me help’: Injured golden eagle rescued from roadside by fearless Stornoway woman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘He will either attack me or let me help’: Injured golden eagle rescued from roadside by fearless Stornoway woman

Tracey Dinner wrapped the bird of prey in her hoodie after the rescue in Harris, and made the hour's drive back home.

By Louise Glen
The eagle found on the Isle of Harris
The injured eagle was found by the roadside in the Western Isles. Image: Facebook/Robert Macinnes.

A Stornoway woman has described the moment she found an injured golden eagle at the side of the road, wrapped it in her hoodie and drove to get medical help.

Tracey Dinner was travelling through Urga, near Harris, on Sunday when she spotted the bird of prey at the roadside.

Marvelling at the sight, she stopped to take a picture of the incredible creature through her car window.

But on closer inspection, she realised something was wrong.

The eagle was found at the side of the road in Harris.
The eagle was found at the side of the road in Harris. Image: Tracey Dinner.

Tracey, a Canadian who has lived in Stornoway for almost 22 years, explained: “I was driving down to Harris when I saw the eagle, he was on a rock.

“He was 20 to 30ft away from the roadside on some grass.

“I was so amazed to see him there that I stopped to take a picture. He remained still sitting there, so I thought he must be drying off his wings or something.

“He then hopped off the rock behind the grass, and I realised that something was seriously wrong.”

Thinking the bird of prey was injured, she had to make a quick decision.

“It will either attack me or I will be able to help it,” she said.

“The worst thing he was going to do was fight me.

“He was just looking at me. He looked like he needed help, so I knew I had to try and do something.”

The eagle found on the Isle of Harris
The injured eagle was found by the roadside in the Western Isles. Image: Facebook/Robert Macinnes.

Injured golden eagle ‘didn’t make a sound’

Tracey who was in her “day-off clothes” took off her hoodie and wrapped the eagle up in it.

She said: “He didn’t fight me, he didn’t even make a sound.

“Sometimes he would lean into me as though he felt safe.

“I realised his head was on me, and he was calm.

“But those claws, and the power in his legs – they could have done harm if he had wanted to.”

The eagle found on the Isle of Harris with its rescurer Tracey Dinner.
Tracey saw the ailing golden eagle by the side of the road in Harris and rescued it. Image: Tracey Dinner.

Stornoway woman took golden eagle home

Tracey then took the bird back to her home in Stornoway, some 20 miles away.

She said: “All the time he never tried to attack me or do anything. He just sat wrapped up.

“I then took him into my house, where I have cats.

“They all came in to see me, and saw the eagle.

“The eagle was very interested in the cats, especially the wee black one. I saw him looking at it.

“But I told the eagle ‘no’, and that was that.”

The golden eagle was taken to a house in Stornoway.
Tracey Dinner tried to nurse the eagle back to health. Image: Tracey Dinner.

Injured golden eagle was underweight

The eagle was then taken to Old Mill Vet practice in Stornoway, where he later died on Tuesday.

It is unclear if he was euthanised or died of natural causes, but Tracey knew he was seriously underweight.

The 55-year-old said: “It was an experience I will never have again in my life.

“I just knew that he needed help.

“When I found out he had died, I cried. My boss was good enough to let me take a moment, as I found it really sad.”

The eagle leaned into Tracey Dinner while it was in her care. Image: Tracey Dinner.

David Sexton, RSPB officer on Mull, said one theory is that the eagle was hit by a vehicle after coming down to feed by the road.

“The way it was holding its wing suggests an injury,” he said.

“You do need to be very careful particularly of the talons when handling eagles.

“The Scottish SPCA are experts in wildlife injuries like this, and we have sent injured eagles to them before to their National Wildlife Rescue Centre at Fishcross.

“Theyâ€™ve worked miracles in the past. ”

While the Old Mill Vet Practice was unable to comment, as it’s the vet’s day off on a Wednesday, the Scottish SPCA said they were aware of the sad situation.

The golden eagle was taken to a house in Stornoway.
The golden eagle’s talons. Image: Tracey Dinner.

A spokeswoman confirmed the weight of the golden eagle at less than half a stone, when it should have been over one stone.

The organisation added that anyone who finds an injured golden eagle should call the Scottish SPCA for help by phoning 03000 999 999.

 

 

 

