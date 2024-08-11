Motorcyclist ‘critically’ injured in two vehicle crash on A87 near Invermoriston

A 53-year-old motorcyclist is in a critical condition following a crash on the A87 at Bun Loyne near Invermoriston.

The crash happened at around 10.30am on Saturday on the Invergarry to Skye road.

It involved an orange KTM motorbike and a grey BMW car.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and has been released pending further inquiries.

The road was closed for more than six hours for accident investigation.

Road policing officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened or who saw either vehicle on the road prior to the crash to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Adding: “Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1130 of 10 August.”