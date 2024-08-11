Motorcyclist ‘critically’ injured in two vehicle crash on A87 near Invermoriston

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Motorcyclist ‘critically’ injured in two vehicle crash on A87 near Invermoriston

A 29-year-old man who was driving a BMW has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences.

By Louise Glen
SCAA Helimed 76
The male motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter. Image: SCAA.

A 53-year-old motorcyclist is in a critical condition following a crash on the A87 at Bun Loyne near Invermoriston.

The crash happened at around 10.30am on Saturday on the Invergarry to Skye road.

It involved an orange KTM motorbike and a grey BMW car.

The male motorcyclist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by helicopter.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with road traffic offences and has been released pending further inquiries.

The accident has happened on the A87 at Bun Loyne.
A serious collision on the A87 at Bun Loyne (stock image). Image: Google Street View.

The road was closed for more than six hours for accident investigation.

Road policing officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant David Miller, of the Dingwall Road Policing Unit, said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I would ask anyone who witnessed what happened or who saw either vehicle on the road prior to the crash to get in touch.

“We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident.

Adding: “Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 1130 of 10 August.”

Conversation