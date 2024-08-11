The Tiger Who Came to Tea review: A grr-eat treat for all the family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

The Tiger Who Came to Tea review: A grr-eat treat for all the family

The Tiger Who Came to Tea stage show is a feast of nostalgia, where children will delight in seeing the classic storybook character leap from their imaginations and onto the stage.

To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. The Tiger Who Came to Tea review Picture shows; The Tiger Who Came to Tea. London. Supplied by Pamela Raith Photography Date; 26/02/2024
To go with story by Kirstie Waterston. The Tiger Who Came to Tea review Picture shows; The Tiger Who Came to Tea. London. Supplied by Pamela Raith Photography Date; 26/02/2024
By The tiger ate all the food and all the drinks, much to delight of the young audience. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is a joyful theatre production that brings the magic of a classic childhood story to life on stage.

This Olivier-nominated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s beloved tale will delight children, and provide a good dose of nostalgia for adults.

A staple of London’s West End for over a decade, the touring production takes the tiger to new audiences.

Sophie and the tiger sit down to tea. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is brings childhood classic to life

A familiar book to generations of young readers; Sophie sits down to tea with her mummy, the doorbell rings and a huge tiger invites himself in.

Chaos ensues as he scoffs every morsel of food in the household, all the drinks, and even all the water in the tap.

The book was published in 1968, yet remains ageless, and the mid-century set captures the timelessness of Kerr’s illustrations.

As the curtain goes up, the show begins at breakfast time.

The antics of daft Daddy (Joseph Saunders) left the young audience in gales of laughter. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

Young Tiger devotees will know this is a deviation from the book, but this is an adaptation.

After all, the book takes about five minutes to read before bedtime (quicker if it’s been a trying day) and this is a 55-minute production.

Children will delight in the slapstick and silliness

We meet Sophie (Tia Bunce), Mummy (Ellie Shove) and Daddy (Joseph Saunders) as a farcical slapstick scene ensues.

Silly Daddy (“who’s always late!”) gets a bit muddled up in his hurry to leave for work.

Mummy (Ellie Shove) and Daddy’s breakfast time doesn’t quite go to plan. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

Set at a time when men wore hats, braces, overcoats and carried briefcases, there were trills of giggles from the young audience as Daddy tries to put his brogues in the toaster.

Yes, it’s daft, but your audience is predominantly pre-schoolers and they lapped-up Saunders’ buffoonery.

When daddy finally does get out of the door, it’s practically time for elevenses.

But not before Saunders takes on another two guises, reappearing as the mischievous milkman and the dottled postie. Both of whom brought roars of laughter.

The mischievous milkman. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

One little boy behind us was laughing so hard, endlessly, we started laughing along with him too.

Show builds anticipation of the tiger’s grand arrival

Sophie and Mummy bring some audience participation with songs and actions.

Every word is perfectly annunciated and the mimes are very exaggerated in a way that makes you feel like you’re back at primary school storytime.

But it’s all in anticipation of the tiger arriving.

The Tiger Who Came to Tea. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

And when the doorbell goes again, the young audience knows exactly who is at the door.

Yet when the door opens he’s not there.

In pantomime fashion, the children loved shouting “it’s the tiger!”, who repeatedly popped his head around the door when Mummy and Sophie weren’t looking.

The dramatic irony of the scene, again, brought hilarity to the young fans.

Kitchen chaos ensure when the tiger appears for tea. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

Little ones will roar with laughter at tiger’s antics

When he finally appears, he is huge, and surprisingly realistic (if tigers walked on their hind legs).

There were a few intakes of breath as he silently padded across the stage – this tiger doesn’t talk – and gasps of glee as he deftly polished off all the food.

Now this is the part that will impress adults too – somehow magic trickery actually makes the food disappear.

The tiger ate all the food and all the drinks, much to delight of the young audience. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

And it’s a true joy seeing wide-eyed children pointing, aghast, as he loudly guzzles and gulps, swallowing plateful after plateful, ending with a large burp (which is obviously hilarious).

What child wouldn’t want to indulge in a messy feast with an oversized feline?

Shouting, snacks and seat swapping is perfectly acceptable during show

When Daddy arrived home to survey the chaos, the actors didn’t even manage to get a word out before a little boy cried out from the audience: “the tiger has eaten your supper!”

It was a quip which probably earned the biggest laugh of the show.

Daddy, Sophie, Kitty and Mummy. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

And this is part of the magic, the whole production is with children in mind.

Shouting, rustling and clambering over seats is the kind of toddler behaviour that would have parents sweating during an average theatre show.

But at the Tiger Who Came to Tea, it’s perfectly acceptable – nay encouraged – to shout back, to roar with laughter, demand snacks galore and jump out of your seat.

And that goes for the adults too.

The mid-century set brought Judith Kerr’s illustration to life. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

The Tiger Who Came to Tea is a great introduction to magic of theatre

While the book doesn’t have tiger-robics, or silly songs about sausages, it is ultimately a surreal fantasy about having tea with a tiger.

The stage show captures enough of that charm in the scene where tiger devours the food to keep little ones engaged.

The casting is brilliant, and Saunders in particular stands out in his jolly performance carrying out his four roles (Daddy, milkman, postie and tiger) with gusto.

It’s a fantastic introduction to the magic of theatre for children.

Children enjoyed singing along with Sophie (Tia Bunce) and Mummy. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

The show is geared towards ages three and up, but younger fans will enjoy it too.

My four-year-old spent most of the show in stunned silence, but spoke excitedly afterwards about how the tiger ate all the food.

While my two-year-old enthusiastically took part in the roaring and dancing. He asked to leave just as the show was finishing, so the length is perfectly pitched.

At £16.50 a ticket, admittedly it’s not the cheapest outing, but it is an occasional treat.

And it’s worth it to witness the joy of seeing children delight in watching a storybook favourite leap from their imaginations into real life.

All good things come to an end, and the tiger bid Sophie farewell. Image: Pamela Raith Photography

More from Entertainment

Gayle Ritchie visits the newly revamped Aden Country Park and hangs out by the ruined mansion. Image: Gayle Ritchie.
Aden Country Park has enjoyed a major revamp - what did I make of…
Aberdeen pysch band Floating Heads record EP. Image supplied by Floating Heads
'You better bring earplugs when you come to see us'. The sonic assault of…
The new-look castle will tell stories about the Highland landscape, culture, heritage and people. Image Inverness Castle Experience
Inverness Castle: Work to turn landmark into world class tourist attraction moving 'from concept…
Andy Macdonald in high-viz vest on MacMoray stage.
MacMoray boss reveals he has been 'inundated' with calls to take over Elgin music…
Aberdeen Metal Fest organiser Drew Cochrane of band Catalysis. Unknown. Image by Mark Steppie
Aberdeen to host all day metal music festival with 12 bands this weekend
Actress Miriam Margolyes
Review: Miriam Margolyes wraps up her tour by expressing her love for the Granite…
Erin Inglis smiling into the camera on the rainbow stairs at Castlegate in Aberdeen
Meet 12-year-old busker Erin Inglis, the star of Saturday mornings on St Nicholas Street
Jake Bugg Performing On The Castle Stage At Victorious Festival. Image: Shutterstock
Exclusive: Chart topper Jake Bugg recalls nights out with Oasis legend Liam Gallagher
Keith Readdy, chairman of the Boleskine House Foundation which has worked on the house for five years. Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'This is not just a tourist trap'. End in sight for Boleskine House restoration…
Rosie H Sullivan on stage with a guitar
Rosie H Sullivan: Isle of Lewis and Drumoak singer talks first hay bale gig…

Conversation