‘Serious collision’ on A87 at Bun Loyne on Invergarry to Skye road

Motorists have been warned of a road closure on the A87 at Bun Loyne on the Invergarry to Skye road following a traffic incident.

Following a “serious collision” around 11.15am this morning, the road has been closed.

The incident happened near the junction with the A887 Invermoriston to Bun Loyne road.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.

Traffic Scotland said emergency services were at the scene.

A diversion route is being put in place.

A spokesperson for Traffic Scotland said: “The A87 is currently closed in both directions at Bun Loyne due to a serious collision.

“Police are on scene and looking at setting up diversions.

“Please take care on approach and use an alternative route if you can.”

We have asked Police Scotland for more information.

