Police ‘increasingly concerned’ for missing Shetland man

Stuart Duncan was last seen in Lerwick at 2.40pm this afternoon.

By Graham Fleming
Police are urging anyone with information to come forward. Image: Police Scotland
A search has been launched for missing Shetland man, Stuart Duncan.

Police say they are becoming “increasing concerned” for the 44-year-old’s wellbeing.

Stuart was last seen in the Bruce Crescent area of Lerwick around 2.40am today.

He is described as being around five foot and eight inches tall, with short black hair and facial hair.

PC Cameron Barron said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned for Stuart’s welfare and are keen to trace him as soon as possible.

“We would urge members of the public to please keep a look out for him and report any potential sightings to us.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1262 of 15 August, 2024.

