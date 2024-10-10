Kirkwall Travel Centre bus plans extended as council bends its own rules for cruise visitors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kirkwall Travel Centre bus plans extended as council bends its own rules for cruise visitors

The "bendy buses" will continue to call in at the current location at Kirkwall Travel Centre despite the clash with the council's own planning policy

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
Kirkwall Travel Centre
The stances at Kirkwall Travel Centre. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson

Cruise liner passengers will continue to disembark from buses at Kirkwall Travel Centre – as other arrangements still haven’t been found after six years.

Temporary planning permission was granted to allow the “bendy buses” to come in at the stance at the north side of the travel centre, next to Jewson’s Yard, six years ago.

The applicant was the council itself.

But this was never to be the permanent arrangement – as it clashed with the council’s own planning policy.

The centre in the Orkney town. 

It was deemed “harmful to future development” in the area.

Instead, temporary planning permission was granted.

What has happened since then?

But this was on the premise that more suitable plans would put in place after the permission ran out, in five years.

But, those efforts stalled during the pandemic and no better arrangements are available.

On Wednesday, the council’s planning committee viewed and approved another application to continue the current setup for another five years.

Why haven’t other plans moved forward?

When the original temporary permission was granted it was noted that this was only done “while longer-term options for the area can be considered and developed”.

Using that particular bus stance on a permanent basis was deemed to be “prejudicial to the effective development of the wider area” and “adds to existing non-recreational open space in the town centre”, according to a report viewed by members of the planning committee.

The same report states that “on balance, the benefits were considered to outweigh the policy concerns”.

While not all visitors use the shuttle bus service, the number of visitors to Orkney via cruise has increased to 200,000 per year.

It’s estimated that Orkney welcomed over 200,000 cruise passengers over the last year.  May will have taken a shuttle bus to Kirkwall Travel Centre. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson.

And, the report states that there is “currently no alternative to transporting cruise visitors into Kirkwall in such a safe manner and no alternative location where they can access the bus”.

However, there was one objector to the renewal of the temporary planning permission.

Leslie Sinclair lives in the town centre and was a candidate during the last council elections, in May 2022.

In his objection, he questions what there would be to stop the council from continually renewing the temporary planning permission for the arrangements for another five years.

Councillor questions temporary arrangement at Kirkwall Travel Centre

During the meeting, councillor Leslie Manson said this is a “not unreasonable” point.

“The idea of a rolling temporary situation asks a lot of questions”, he said.

Orkney has welcomed over 200 cruise liners this year alone. Image: Andrew Stewart / DC Thomson.

Are you happy with liner passengers continuing to use the stances at the travel centre? Let us know in our comments section below

Councillor Owen Tierney said he had been planning to ask why the arrangements aren’t permanent as “it seems to be working quite well”.

He added: “Jewson’s Yard seems to be the only other place it could be.”

