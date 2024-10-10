Aberdeenshire estate with 866 acres and its own castle on the market for £5 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeenshire estate with 866 acres and its own castle on the market for £5 million

Beldorney Castle near Huntly dates back to the 16th century.

By Ena Saracevic
Beldorney Estate has hit the market. Image: Highlands Rewilding.
A gorgeous Aberdeenshire estate with 866 acres has been put on the market for £5 million.

Beldorney Estate, near Huntly, boasts a 16th century seven-bedroom castle, a farmhouse, three cottages and a range of other buildings.

The castle was built between 1550 and 1575 by the Gordon family, one of the most powerful families in the north-east at the time.

The Press and Journal previously reported that the estate is among a number of properties being put on the market by landowner Jeremy Leggett as he tries to pay off an £11 million debt.

However, Mr Leggett insisted the sales are not specifically aimed at paying off a loan – but he needs to put wheels in motion as a fall-back option.

Beldorney Castle. Image: Highlands Rewilding.

The castle has previously been rented on Airbnb, and a buyer wishing to use the castle only on occasion has the option of Highlands Rewilding managing the property year-round.

A major restoration of the original building was undertaken between 1982 and 1988, though further significant modernisation began in 2015.

A look inside Beldorney Castle…

Approaching the castle, you’re met with a short tree-lined drive.

The formal vaulted entrance hall contains a large arched fireplace, and two further vaulted rooms connect to the single story south wing.

Within the castle there are remains of the original wall and ceiling paintings.

Paths connect the castle to the rest of the estate, including woodland and riverside walks. Image: Highlands Rewilding.

The self-contained accommodation in the south wing contains two bedrooms as well as a bathroom, a kitchen and a sitting room.

The Grand Hall is an impressive room with pitch pine panelling and a magnificent fireplace. This is ideal for large group dining or gatherings.

A cosy sitting room. Image: Highlands Rewilding.
The grand hall area. Image: Highlands Rewilding.

The Upper Hall, with its beamed, vaulted ceiling provides a flexible space for a range of purposes like presentations, workshops and breakout sessions.

Beldorney also has a welcoming kitchen space with a separate dining room ideal for smaller groups.

The dining room is the perfect space for entertaining guests. Image: Highlands Rewilding.

The castle hosts five bedrooms, with a further two in the self-contained apartment.

This home also has five bathrooms, two drawing rooms, a cloak room, utility room, dressing room and terrace.

Beldorney Castle’s terrace offers the perfect place to be able to see beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

One of the bedrooms within Beldorney Castle. Image: Highlands Rewilding.

To the west of the castle is a beautiful walled garden which is the perfect place to go on long walks.

Across the lawn, to the east of the castle, is an atmospheric timber fishing hut which is currently used as the estate office.

A look over Beldorney Estate. Image: Highlands Rewilding.

The three Beldorney cottages

Keeper’s Cottage is an attractive stone cottage with three bedrooms – one of them being en-suite.

The cottage also has another bathroom, a kitchen, a sitting room and a study area and utility room.

Moving onto Castle Cottage, this home is a stone cottage with a slate roof which was modernised in 2009.

This cottage comes with two bedrooms, a sitting room and kitchen, a bathroom and a porch.

These cottages are being offered as short term letting accommodation on Airbnb.

Gardemer’s Cottage, which is in need of full refurbishment, is a two-bedroom stone and slate cottage.

The cottage also has a bathroom, sitting room, living room, porch and kitchen.

Beldorney Estate comes with three cottages. Image: Bunloit Rewilding.

The property also comes with its own garage block and farm house.

Beldorney Estate is listed with Strutt and Parker for offers over £5 million.

If you enjoyed this story, check out other stunning properties in Aberdeenshire.

Conversation