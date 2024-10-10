Aberdeenshire estate with 866 acres and its own castle on the market for £5 million

A gorgeous Aberdeenshire estate with 866 acres has been put on the market for £5 million.

Beldorney Estate, near Huntly, boasts a 16th century seven-bedroom castle, a farmhouse, three cottages and a range of other buildings.

The castle was built between 1550 and 1575 by the Gordon family, one of the most powerful families in the north-east at the time.

The Press and Journal previously reported that the estate is among a number of properties being put on the market by landowner Jeremy Leggett as he tries to pay off an £11 million debt.

However, Mr Leggett insisted the sales are not specifically aimed at paying off a loan – but he needs to put wheels in motion as a fall-back option.

The castle has previously been rented on Airbnb, and a buyer wishing to use the castle only on occasion has the option of Highlands Rewilding managing the property year-round.

A major restoration of the original building was undertaken between 1982 and 1988, though further significant modernisation began in 2015.

A look inside Beldorney Castle…

Approaching the castle, you’re met with a short tree-lined drive.

The formal vaulted entrance hall contains a large arched fireplace, and two further vaulted rooms connect to the single story south wing.

Within the castle there are remains of the original wall and ceiling paintings.

The self-contained accommodation in the south wing contains two bedrooms as well as a bathroom, a kitchen and a sitting room.

The Grand Hall is an impressive room with pitch pine panelling and a magnificent fireplace. This is ideal for large group dining or gatherings.

The Upper Hall, with its beamed, vaulted ceiling provides a flexible space for a range of purposes like presentations, workshops and breakout sessions.

Beldorney also has a welcoming kitchen space with a separate dining room ideal for smaller groups.

The castle hosts five bedrooms, with a further two in the self-contained apartment.

This home also has five bathrooms, two drawing rooms, a cloak room, utility room, dressing room and terrace.

Beldorney Castle’s terrace offers the perfect place to be able to see beautiful views of the surrounding countryside.

To the west of the castle is a beautiful walled garden which is the perfect place to go on long walks.

Across the lawn, to the east of the castle, is an atmospheric timber fishing hut which is currently used as the estate office.

The three Beldorney cottages

Keeper’s Cottage is an attractive stone cottage with three bedrooms – one of them being en-suite.

The cottage also has another bathroom, a kitchen, a sitting room and a study area and utility room.

Moving onto Castle Cottage, this home is a stone cottage with a slate roof which was modernised in 2009.

This cottage comes with two bedrooms, a sitting room and kitchen, a bathroom and a porch.

These cottages are being offered as short term letting accommodation on Airbnb.

Gardemer’s Cottage, which is in need of full refurbishment, is a two-bedroom stone and slate cottage.

The cottage also has a bathroom, sitting room, living room, porch and kitchen.

The property also comes with its own garage block and farm house.

Beldorney Estate is listed with Strutt and Parker for offers over £5 million.

