Firefighters battle car blaze after head-on crash in Evanton

Firefighters attended a blaze after a head-on crash in Evanton.

A crew from Dingwall rushed to the scene at Station Road after two cars collided at around 7.40am.

There are currently no reports of any injuries.

The stop message came in at 8.41am, and the fire crew left the scene shortly after.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.45am on Thursday, October 31, we were called to a report of a two-vehicle crash in the Station Road area of Evanton.

“Emergency services are in attendance and there are no reports of any injuries.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

