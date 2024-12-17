Carer slams ‘broken’ system as Inverness worker paid more to travel to Oban for higher wages

A carer from Inverness who travels to Oban to work because it pays better has branded the system “broken”.

The Press and Journal spoke to a home care worker – who wanted to remain anonymous – she revealed she is being paid more to travel to the west coast and work for an agency rather than provide services in her own city.

While local workers from Oban are paid – approximately – from £12 an hour, an agency worker’s accommodation and transport costs are met as well as a “£22 per hour payment”.

Freedom of Information results seen by The Press and Journal have revealed how more than £4million pounds has been paid out by Argyll and Bute Community Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) to external agencies since 2021.

Josephine Tidser, Oban Community Carers manager, said: “We struggle to get people to come and work with us because the rate of pay is so low.

“People can earn more in a bar than we can afford to pay, so it’s sickening to see these figures.

“It is very unfair on local carers to know that money can be found to pay agencies, but not to pay more to local workers.”

‘I should be able to work in Inverness and get a good salary for the work I do’

The agency worker we spoke to comes to Oban and works 12 hours a day for 10 days, before a weekend break.

It is understood some agency workers live in oceanfront apartments while they are in town.

Back in Inverness, she said she would earn approximately £12.39 an hour – around the same starting salary for anyone working in home care in Oban outwith agency work.

“I would love to earn what I earn in Oban back in Inverness, but I can’t get that salary – so I come to Oban and work for an external agency,” she said.

“The agency picks up the work that can not be provided because of a lack of staff in the Oban area.

“Over and above what I get paid, I also get my accommodation and the car we use to get about.”

She added: “I realise that the system is broken, I should be able to work in Inverness and get a good salary for the work I do.”

Millions paid out for agency care workers

The Press and Journal has seen results from a Freedom of Information request that revealed, in the year to date, external agencies for home care were paid £1,278,293 by the Argyll and Bute HSCP.

Since 2021, the HSCP has paid £4,055,672 to six agencies for work throughout the area.

Ms Tidser, of Oban Community Carers, added: “If we could have a fraction of the money spent on agencies and put it into local workers’ pay we would not be in the crisis we are in.

“If we could pay even £15 an hour we would get more carers – at the moment our starting rate of pay is around £12, which is set to rise in the new year.”

A home care situation that no one is happy about

A spokeswoman for Argyll and Bute HSCP said: “Argyll and Bute Health and Social Care Partnership’s contracted agency social care workers stem from the ongoing national social care recruitment crisis.

“Nevertheless, this approach fails to tackle the core problem of filling vacant social care positions across Argyll and Bute.

“Agency worker rates can vary significantly between urban and rural areas, ranging from £22 – £29.68.

“This variation is influenced by hourly wages and supplier management costs.

“The rates include employer operational expenses, including national insurance contributions and pension obligations.

“Delivering exceptional adult care remains our top priority, and we are committed to delivering the highest standards of care and services.”

She added: “Additionally, we are dedicated to supporting individuals who are well enough to return home or transition to community care settings from our hospitals.”

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.