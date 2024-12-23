Highland mum sues careless driver after two-year-old son’s car crash death

A Highland mother has spoken of her anguish in her fight for compensation three years after her two-year-old son’s tragic death.

Ashlyne Mackay, from Wick, is suing Sonya Henderson after she admitted death by careless driving earlier this month.

The 47-year-old was driving on the A99 Wick to Latheron road in Caithness on August 22, 2021, when her Nissan Qashquai veered onto the wrong side of the road, colliding with Ashlyne’s car.

Two-year-old Iain was asleep in a booster seat in the back seat of the family’s Peugeot when the incident happened at Occumster.

He was airlifted to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow with critical injuries but died 48 hours later.

Three years on Ashlyne – who suffered life-changing injuries following the crash – has launched a civil action against the driver.

‘This has been torture for us’

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, Ashlyne described the time since the crash as “torture.”

She said: “It has only worsened our pain and trauma that it has taken Sonya Henderson over three years to admit to causing Iain’s death.

“This has been torture for us. I see no reason why she could not have admitted her guilt earlier and saved us all this additional pain and worry.”

Ms Henderson, of Lybster, is due to be sentenced next month.

A Digby Brown spokesman added: “I can confirm a civil action is underway following the tragic crash that claimed the life of Iain, however as the case is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”