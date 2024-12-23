Highland mum sues careless driver after two-year-old son’s car crash death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland mum sues careless driver after two-year-old son’s car crash death

Ashlyne Mackay is taking civil action against Sonya Henderson, who pled guilty to causing the death of her son Iain earlier this month.

By Michelle Henderson
Iain Mackay wearing a blue T-shirt smiling as he's wrapped in a throw.
Iain Mackay died from his injuries, two days after a fatal two-vehicle crash in Caithness. Image: Supplied.

A Highland mother has spoken of her anguish in her fight for compensation three years after her two-year-old son’s tragic death.

Ashlyne Mackay, from Wick, is suing Sonya Henderson after she admitted death by careless driving earlier this month.

The 47-year-old was driving on the A99 Wick to Latheron road in Caithness on August 22, 2021, when her Nissan Qashquai veered onto the wrong side of the road, colliding with Ashlyne’s car.

Two-year-old Iain was asleep in a booster seat in the back seat of the family’s Peugeot when the incident happened at Occumster.

He was airlifted to the Royal Hospital for Children in Glasgow with critical injuries but died 48 hours later.

Three years on Ashlyne – who suffered life-changing injuries following the crash – has launched a civil action against the driver.

‘This has been torture for us’

Speaking to The Scottish Sun, Ashlyne described the time since the crash as “torture.”

She said: “It has only worsened our pain and trauma that it has taken Sonya Henderson over three years to admit to causing Iain’s death.

“This has been torture for us. I see no reason why she could not have admitted her guilt earlier and saved us all this additional pain and worry.”

Ms Henderson, of Lybster, is due to be sentenced next month.

A Digby Brown spokesman added: “I can confirm a civil action is underway following the tragic crash that claimed the life of Iain, however as the case is ongoing it would be inappropriate to comment at this time.”

