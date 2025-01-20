Ross County will ban fans after disrespect at minute’s silence for Denis Law

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ross County will ban fans after disrespect at minute’s silence for Denis Law

County blasted fans who "showed utter disrespect" during the minute's silence for Denis Law and Gordon Seaton.

By Jamie Sinclair & Paul Third
Ross County and Livingston players line up for a minute's silence ahead of Saturday's game. It was disrupted by jeering and flares from within a section of the home crowd.
Ross County and Livingston players line up for a minutes silence ahead of Saturday's game. Image: SNS.

Ross County have blasted a “small section” of fans who “showed utter disrespect” during a minute’s silence for Denis Law and former player Gordon Seaton on Saturday.

Ahead of the Staggies’ 3-2 extra-time Scottish Cup defeat against Livingston, loud jeering was heard from a section of the home crowd.

Flares were also set off during the silence and a number of youths were ejected from the ground.

The two footballing heroes died this month.

Tributes have been paid across the country for Aberdeen-born Law, who starred for Manchester United and is Scotland’s only winner of FIFA’s Ballon d’Or.

Ross County manager Don Cowie on the touchline at Victoria Park where disruption of the minute's silence for Denis Law took place.
County Manager, Don Cowie. Image: SNS

County have issued a no-holds-barred statement, urging anyone who was at the Global Energy Stadium for the game to get in touch.

They want help to zone-in on the culprits.

Those responsible could be in line for bans from Victoria Park.

Disruption of minute’s silence could lead to fans being banned

The club said: “Ross County are appalled at a small section of supporters in the singing section of the Jail End at our home game on Saturday January 18.

“The group showed utter disrespect during the minutes silence for a former player and another national football icon.

“Their conduct was reprehensible.

Ross County's George Harmon holds-off Livingston's Scott Pittman during the match, at which the behaviour of some young fans during the minute's silence left the club dismayed.
Livingston’s Scott Pittman (L) and Ross County’s George Harmon during Saturday’s game. Image: Ross Parker/ SNS Group

“In addition to the jeering and inappropriate noise, several flares were ignited.

“This was wholly dangerous, reckless and could have caused injury to those in the stand.”

The statement adds: “Several youths were ejected.

“A retrospective police and club investigation is ongoing which may lead to prosecution and club bans.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, Ross County do not accept that there is a place for such unacceptable conduct at our club.

“Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the club.

“We are working our way through the detailed CCTV footage and other video recordings to identify the perpetrators.”

