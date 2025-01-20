Ross County will ban fans after disrespect at minute’s silence for Denis Law

Ross County have blasted a “small section” of fans who “showed utter disrespect” during a minute’s silence for Denis Law and former player Gordon Seaton on Saturday.

Ahead of the Staggies’ 3-2 extra-time Scottish Cup defeat against Livingston, loud jeering was heard from a section of the home crowd.

Flares were also set off during the silence and a number of youths were ejected from the ground.

The two footballing heroes died this month.

Tributes have been paid across the country for Aberdeen-born Law, who starred for Manchester United and is Scotland’s only winner of FIFA’s Ballon d’Or.

County have issued a no-holds-barred statement, urging anyone who was at the Global Energy Stadium for the game to get in touch.

They want help to zone-in on the culprits.

Those responsible could be in line for bans from Victoria Park.

Disruption of minute’s silence could lead to fans being banned

The club said: “Ross County are appalled at a small section of supporters in the singing section of the Jail End at our home game on Saturday January 18.

“The group showed utter disrespect during the minutes silence for a former player and another national football icon.

“Their conduct was reprehensible.

“In addition to the jeering and inappropriate noise, several flares were ignited.

“This was wholly dangerous, reckless and could have caused injury to those in the stand.”

The statement adds: “Several youths were ejected.

“A retrospective police and club investigation is ongoing which may lead to prosecution and club bans.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, Ross County do not accept that there is a place for such unacceptable conduct at our club.

“Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the club.

“We are working our way through the detailed CCTV footage and other video recordings to identify the perpetrators.”