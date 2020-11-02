Old Military Road to be closed overnight as safety precaution after flooding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Old Military Road in Argyll will be closed from 6pm this evening as a safety precaution, after Storm Aiden brought flooding to the area over the weekend.

The route was reopened at 7.45am this morning after being closed over the weekend and undergoing investigations from geotechnical specialists, but forecast heavy rainfall has led to the decision to shut it once again.

Drivers will be diverted via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 overnight, and an assessment will be carried out by road management body Bear Scotland at first light tomorrow.

The road has been beset by a number of issues resulting from bad weather this year, leading to a series of closures and openings, often just days apart, over the summer and into the autumn.

In the most recent incident, 90mm of rain brought about by Storm Aiden caused two significant landslides at the Rest and Be Thankful, though they were both prevented from reaching the A83 by debris fences on the hillside.

Mitigation measures are currently being installed by engineers in the area where major landslips in August and September carved a steep channel in the hill.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s North West representative, said: “We’re continuing to lead on a safety-first approach and have taken the decision to close the Old Military Road overnight tonight from 6pm due to further heavy rain forecast in the area.

“All traffic will be diverted via the A83, A82, A85 and A819 overnight, and we’ll have our patrols in place so they are available to respond to any issues on the diversion route to ensure we are doing everything we can to help keep traffic moving.

“We’ll carry out an assessment as first light on Tuesday with a view to reopening the OMR to road users tomorrow morning.

“This past weekend’s wet weather has had a significant impact on the hillside, including causing two significant landslips which were prevented from reaching the road by the debris fences, however we need to carry out work at each location to control water flow, empty the fences to regain their capacity and undertake repairs.

“As ever we thank the local community and motorists for their continued patience while we do everything we can to address the ongoing situation at the Rest.”