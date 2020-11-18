Family pays tribute to man who died in helicopter crash in the Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a man who died in a tragic helicopter crash have said life will “never be the same”.

Paul Nichol, from Balloch, died after the gyrocopter he was flying crashed into a field near Avoch last Thursday.

The 67-year-old died at the scene.

In a statement, his family said: “Paul lost his life whilst out doing something he loved so much.

“It was the freedom that flying gave him; the sense of adventure, the chance to feel challenged and to explore.

“Always keen to learn new things and be outside doing something, he was rarely still… always getting on with tasks and planning new projects and loving life.

“Life can never be the same without him. Words can’t express how much I’ll miss him, as will all his family, friends and past work colleagues.

“Nothing will ever get close to explaining the depth of pain and sadness we all feel.”

Detective Inspector Brian Geddes said: “I would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Paul at this very difficult time.

“The family have respectfully asked for privacy as they grieve, and I would like to ask that members of the media and public respect their wishes.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash remain ongoing.

“I would continue to urge anyone who may have seen the gyrocopter in the air, during or after the incident to please contact police.

“We are keen to also speak to anyone who may have images or video footage.”

The Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) is also probing the crash.

One woman described seeing the aircraft “fall out of the sky” after its propeller came off.

Kathy Taylor, who lives locally, was walking her dog when she saw the gyrocopter “flying very low” before vanishing from view. By the time she reached the site, the machine was on fire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police either via 101, quoting incident number 1385 of November 12, or via the online portal set up for this incident.