Seven Covid cases reported at Dingwall care home

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Seven cases of Covid-19 have been reported at a Dingwall care home.

NHS Highland has said it has been notified of the resident’s positive diagnosis at Fodderty Care Home.

Several staff at the home have also contracted the virus.

The health board’s public health team is currently working with local health and social care workers to prevent any further spread within the home and to the wider community.

Local community nursing teams and local general practitioners in Dingwall are also providing assistance.

NHS Highland says the health protection team is conducting “enhanced monitoring of staff and residents” with staff who tested positive currently self-isolating.

A support team has been offered by NHS Highland to the care home owners to ensure staffing levels are maintained, with infection control measures reinforced.

Dr Ken Oates, NHS Highland’s public health consultant, said: “This outbreak is a devastating blow to the residents and staff at this care home and their families.

“Unfortunately, we have seen from other parts of the country that when infection levels rise in the wider community that infection can spread into care homes.

“This local outbreak is clear evidence of how serious the present situation is for the Highlands as a whole but the Inner Moray Firth area in particular.

“The number of cases of Covid has increased significantly since Christmas and we all have a role to play to protect the most vulnerable members of our families and our communities.”

He continued: “Please adhere to the regulations and guidance and minimise your contact with others.

“We will continue to support Fodderty Care Home until this outbreak is over and all those affected are no longer infectious.

“The measures that have been put in place will ensure that the outbreak is as contained as possible.

“The key messages are to stay at home and only leave the house for essential purposes.

“If you, or someone you live with, develops symptoms then adhere to the national advice and stay at home.

“You can contact 111 if you are concerned about your condition or your symptoms worsen.”

Fodderty Care Home https://t.co/vR5T5mOVeY — NHS Highland (@NHSHighland) January 7, 2021

Chris Allan, managing director of Fodderty Care Ltd, said: “We are deeply saddened by this developing situation at our small home.

“Our staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic, adhering to best practice infection control guidelines and selflessly working to keep the virus at bay.

“Our main goal has always been to protect our residents by preventing the virus from getting into our homes, and our staff continue to go above and beyond to ensure the care, comfort and wellbeing of our residents.

“We have been preparing for this situation all year through staff training, risk assessing and sourcing plentiful supplies of PPE, although we hoped we would never be in this position.

“We continue to work closely with NHS Highland and are taking on board all the necessary advice to contain and manage the outbreak.

“We have spoken to all our residents’ families and will continue to keep them updated during this difficult and deeply worrying time.”