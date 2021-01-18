Man sought by police following serious assault in Inverness

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man is being sought by police following a serious assault in the centre of Inverness.

The incident took place last Tuesday at around 11am, close to the junction of Montague Row and Tomnahurich Street.

The suspect in the assault is a white male in his thirties with a heavy build, who spoke with a local accent and wore all dark clothing.

Following the incident, the suspect was last seen running in the direction of Bruce Avenue.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.