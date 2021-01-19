Coronavirus: Two deaths confirmed at Highland care homes after positive cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two people have died after more than 20 Covid-19 cases were detected at two Highland care homes.

NHS Highland confirmed this week 21 cases have been confirmed at Castle Gardens care home in Invergordon and Fodderty care home near Dingwall has reported 13 positive Covid cases.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said it has received reports in connection with the death of a woman at Castle Gardens care home and the death of a man in the Fodderty care home.

He added: “The investigation into the death, under the direction of Covid-19 Deaths Investigation Team (CDIT), is ongoing and the family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

A number of staff from each of the homes are also self-isolating.

A spokesman for the health board previously told the Press and Journal that the public health team was working with local health and social care colleagues, community nursing teams and GPs to support the care homes.