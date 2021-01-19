Something went wrong - please try again later.

A road safety survey has been commissioned outside Kinloss Primary School amid increasing traffic fears.

Speeding concerns have been raised about the busy road at the Moray school for several years.

However, a road accident just yards from the site last year has prompted a study to examine the risks.

Emergency services were called to Burghead Road in the village in August last year after a lorry smashed through a fence at the Army base with the driver of a car also needing to be cut free.

Now Moray Council has ordered a road safety survey outside Kinloss Primary School to determine whether there are risks for children walking to class.

© Jason Hedges / DCT Media

Moray MSP Richard Lochhead said: “A number of parents were in touch with me before Christmas to share their concerns about the speed of traffic around Kinloss Primary and the safety of children walking to school.

“I understand that local families have had concerns about road safety near the school for some time, but a recent incident caused parents to get in touch with the council and my office to highlight the issue.

“Having raised these concerns with Moray Council, I’m pleased to have now received a response that commits to carrying out surveys of traffic and pedestrian activity so they can identify and issues and possible solutions.”

It is understood that the road safety surveys were due to begin at Kinloss Primary School this month.

However, the work has now been pushed back to when the roll of more than 200 pupils are attending classes there once again so more representative traffic and pedestrian behaviour can be analysed.

Transport officials will examine what is happening at the roadside before identifying whether there are any issues and whether any specific safety measures need to be put in place.

Forres councillor Aaron McLean said: “I was made aware of Facebook comments before Christmas and raised the issues with the transport department then.

“They agreed to site assessment in the New Year to see if there is a need for the crossing, which has to be done due to legislation and then what options might be available.

“A couple of residents have also e-mailed expressing their support and highlighting solutions that only need to function when the school is starting and finishing.”

A Moray Council spokeswoman said: “After being asked to consider installing a pedestrian crossing, we’re undertaking a feasibility assessment.

“We’ll carry out a site survey, and a count of pedestrians and vehicles at a time when normal traffic flow has resumed.”