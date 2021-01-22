Inverness Sheriff Court: Motorist with cocaine in system banned for two years

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Ross-shire motorist who drove on three occasions after taking cocaine was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid community work.

Kyle Matheson of the Old Coach House, Lochinver, was also banned from driving for two years when he appeared for sentence at Inverness Sheriff Court on Thursday.

He had previously pleaded guilty to a total of five charges.

The first was on March 12 when Matheson was stopped by police in Old Perth Road, Inverness and had cocaine in his possession.

A urine test showed that it contained 16 times the permitted amount of cocaine in his system to drive. The reading was 800mcgs of Benzoylecognine, a metabolyte of cocaine excreted in the urine. The limit is 50mcgs.

He was again stopped by police on May 22 on the Kessock Bridge and the same test was carried out. It showed he had over seven times the permitted amount with a reading of 396mcgs.

On June 4, in Oldtown Road, Inverness he was stopped a third time. He had cannabis in his possession and a subsequent test showed he had 27cgs of cocaine in his system, when the permitted level is only 10mcgs.

Defence solicitor Patrick O’Dea said: “A relationship had ended and he struggled to cope. He has ceased all use of Class A drugs apart from the occasional use of cannabis.”