Fire crews battle multiple wildfires on Skye including 2.5 mile blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Fire crews have been tackling multiple wildfires on Skye today, that included a 2.5 mile blaze which forced roads to be shut.

Firefighters are dealing with a wildfire at Flodigarry stretching around half-a-mile in size.

Four appliances were deployed from, Kyle of Lochalsh, Dunvegan, Portree and Staffin to extinguish the flames. Two currently remain at the scene.

A fire spokeswoman said: “We received reports regarding a wildfire in the Flodigarry area at around 3.06pm.

“Four appliances were originally called but two of them have been stood down.

“Two units remain on site to monitor the fire.”

Earlier today, the A87 Invergarry to Uig road was closed between Moll and Luib due to smoke drifting from the two-and-a-half mile blaze, but has since reopened.

Three crews from Portree, Broadford and Dunvegan were called to the scene.

Initial reports of the fire were received at 12.40pm with hose reel jets currently in use.

The fire comes amid warnings that the cold temperatures have left the west coast vulnerable to wildfires, with one taking hold near Aultbea around 7pm on Thursday demanding the attention of firefighters overnight.

One appliance is currently still on the scene there.

Wildfire warnings remain in place

The fire service’s area commander Bruce Farquharson warned on Wednesday that despite freezing temperatures, parts of the west coast are vulnerable to wildfires.

He said: “There may have been a lot of snow in the eastern and central areas of Scotland, but that is not the case in the western coastal areas and fuel conditions are very different.

“As a result, there are currently vast areas of countryside all over the country that are tinder dry and vulnerable, this provides all of the ingredients for fire to take hold and spread.

“We are asking the public to exercise extreme caution and think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

The warning remains in place until later today.