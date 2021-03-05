Warning after motorists caught driving under influence of drugs and alcohol in Highlands

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police have issued a stern warning to motorists to obey the rules and regulations of the road after a number of road traffic offences were detected this week.

Motorists in the Highlands have been found to be driving under the influence of drink and drugs, with others found to have no insurance.

One man was also found to be exceeding the speed limit by more than 60mph after clocking in 99mph in a 50mph zone on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Tain.

The 30-year-old has been reported to the procurator fiscal for dangerous driving.

Two men, aged 19 and 40, were arrested in Inverness for alleged drug driving over the course of the week after returning positive roadside tests.

A 50-year-old man was also arrested for an alleged drink driving offence in Dingwall.

Police also seized five vehicles after drivers in Inverness, Tain, Dingwall and on the A82 Inverness to Glasgow road near Rannoch Moor were found to be driving without insurance.

Road policing inspector Donnie Mackinnon said: “Despite repeated appeals, it is extremely concerning that a number of drivers continue to take risks and place themselves and others in danger and I would like to reassure the public that we will continue to proactively target this behaviour on our roads.

“The message is simple.

“Drink driving, drug driving and speeding can and does have catastrophic consequences so please make sensible decisions and consider the impact that your actions will have on you, your family and your community.

“As a driver, you are responsible for ensuring that your vehicle is roadworthy, has a valid MOT and insurance so take a moment to check these essential elements before you drive.

“Finally, this behaviour can impact our emergency service partners on what continues to be a challenging time so I appeal to the public to read and fully comply with government guidelines which are in place for all our safety.”

Inspector Mackinnon has urged anybody with concerns relating to potential motoring offences to contact the police.

He added: “If you have information or concerns about anyone who may be drink or drug driving, please call us on 101.

“Information from the public can help take dangerous drivers off the road and also helps us to identify areas where we may need to increase proactive patrols.”