Inverness Sheriff Court: Man acquitted of attack on 70-year-old man

A Dingwall man accused of inflicting two fractures to a 70-year-old man’s face was acquitted by a jury’s unanimous verdict.

Adam McQuarrie, of Macbeth Court, had denied assaulting Julian Tinney of Maple Vale, Beauly on June 15, 2018 to his severe injury, permanent impairment and permanent disfigurement.

Eye witness Ciaran Melens was a neighbour who said he came out of his house after seeing an argument outside. He told the jury he saw McQuarrie, who he identified, punching Mr Tinney. He didn’t think the accused was drunk.

The pensioner was left lying in a pool of blood and needed surgery for his fractured eye socket and cheekbone to insert metal plates.

Mr Melens was the only witness to positively identify McQuarrie. Another neighbour saw someone run away but couldn’t tell if it was a man or a woman. Her description of the clothing also differed.

A woman who can’t be identified for legal reasons told the court that Mr Tinney had tried to cuddle and kiss her in February of 2018.

She said she had met McQuarrie in Beauly on the night of June 15 and he was “stumbling about drunk.”

She added that she took McQuarrie in her car “for a cruise” and said he was “very happy and buzzing.”

The witness put the time of the encounter at around an hour before the assault took place.