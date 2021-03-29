Monday, March 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

No one hurt after flat in Highland town extensively damaged by fire

by Craig Munro
March 29, 2021, 8:54 am
Three fire service appliances attended the scene after being called around midnight.

A flat in a Highland town has been left badly damaged after fire crews tackled a blaze there for almost two hours.

Three appliances were called to the scene in Tain’s Mansfield Estate just after midnight this morning.

An ambulance also attended, but nobody was harmed and the fire did not spread beyond the ground floor in the three-storey property.

After using four breathing apparatus and two jets to put out the flames, the crews left at around 2am.

“We were called to a fire in a ground-floor flat at 12.02am, and sent three appliances to the scene at a three-storey property in Mansfield Estate in Tain.

“One hose-reel jet and one main jet were used, along with four breathing apparatus.

“Ambulance was also in attendance.

“The stop message was received at 1.57am.”

