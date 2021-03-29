Paul Third: It is time for SPFL to reward Highland League ambition

Something went wrong - please try again later.

That’s the marketing slogan for this season’s Scottish Cup and it certainly applies for some of the Highland League sides still in the competition.

The league has not been active for months, but its member clubs gave the division a welcome boost last week thanks to the efforts of Brora Rangers and Formartine United.

The two clubs join Fraserburgh in being the final three sides left to fly the flag in the cup this weekend and, given last week’s drama, only a fool would bet against more shocks materialising.

Let’s start with Brora. The Highland League champions secured a famous 2-1 win against Championship leaders Hearts at Dudgeon Park in a result which instantly started the debate on where it should rank in the history of cup shocks.

Does it eclipse the day Dundee were humbled by Fraserburgh? Better than Berwick Rangers beating Rangers? What about Clyde upsetting SPL leaders Celtic?

For what it’s worth, I’m in the yes camp due to the unprecedented circumstances surrounding the midweek ties.

Let’s be honest here. Nobody gave the Highland League sides much of a chance in their second round ties on Tuesday. No team had played a competitive game since early January. In the case of the game I covered – Keith v Clyde – the Maroons had not played since Boxing Day.

It showed too as Andy Roddie’s side took until the second half to get going against a Bully Wee team who were two goals to the good following the opening 45 minutes. The visitors’ advantage may have been a slim one, given they too had only played their first game three days earlier, but the sharpness told in the first half.

Brora, the league champions, last played on January 9, 10 weeks ago to be exact. They had trained five times and played one friendly to prepare for the visit of the Championship leading Jambos.

It was expected to be a foregone conclusion, but a combination of adrenaline, a fine showing from the home side and woeful Hearts display, last season’s Scottish Cup finalists were sent packing at the first hurdle.

All the credit, quite rightly, went to Steven Mackay’s side, who now prepare to welcome Stranraer north on Saturday but they were not alone in upsetting the odds.

Formartine United, while not facing a side of the calibre of Hearts, still had a significant challenge of their own in facing Annan Athletic and their penalty shootout win at North Lodge Park ensures they will get their shot at Premiership opposition in the form of Motherwell.

Then there is Fraserburgh. The Broch had already booked their place in the third round before play was halted in January and they will face Nairn County’s conquerors Montrose at Bellslea this weekend.

The Gable Endies swept Nairn aside with an impressive 7-1 win, but something tells me they may find the going a little bit tougher at the Broch. If Mark Cowie’s side have managed to dust off the cobwebs from their own inactivity, then a cup cracker lies in store there too.

In a horrendous season for the league, seeing three clubs still flying the flag at national level, not forgetting the admirable efforts of Buckie Thistle, who went down 3-2 to Caley Thistle in a cracker, we should celebrate the little guys.

Circumstances look set to prevent the Highland League from having a champion to put forward for the post-season playoffs in May, but there is little doubt the clubs have made a strong case for showing they can compete at a higher level.

Just look at Cove Rangers to see what is possible.

Maybe it is time to have proper promotion and relegation from League 2, instead of trying to protect the establishment.

Perhaps then those unforgettable memories can become the norm.