Ten drivers spoken to for passing cyclist too closely in Highlands

Ten drivers have been spoken to by police after passing an unmarked police cyclist too closely.

Road policing officers conducted checks yesterday on the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen road in Nairn.

The checks were undertaken as part of Operation Close Pass.

The operation is designed to promote safety for all road users, including cyclists, in response to the increase in vulnerable road users as lockdown restrictions ease.

Drivers who are found to pass the police cyclist too closely are stopped by officers and given a demonstration on how to safely overtake using a specially designed mat.

Allow sufficient time and distance

Constable Paul Whitehead said: “We are constantly working to make Scotlands roads safer for everyone.

“The operation provides us with a good opportunity to speak to road users to highlight our respective responsibilities and raise the awareness, both by interacting with motorists and other members of the public at the roadside and by generating wider discussion on social media.

“It is imperative that all road users, including cyclists, are aware of their vulnerability irrespective of what mode of transport they are using.

“When passing a cyclist, you should ensure that you allow sufficient time and distance to do so without compromising their safety: make sure you can see far enough ahead to know it is safe to complete the overtake.”

‘Room for everyone on our roads’

Constable Whitehead added: “There is room for everyone on our roads and we all have a right to be there.

“We encourage all road users to show consideration and respect for the safety of each other.

“We were very pleased with the large majority of vehicles which were giving the cyclist plenty of room.

“All road users should be able to travel safely and we hope that activity like Operation Close Pass will encourage everyone on the roads to consider how their behaviour could change for the better.”