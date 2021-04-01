Oban lifeboat launched to Mayday distress call

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Crew members of Oban lifeboat were paged on Wednesday evening after a vessel was reported to be in distress near Lismore Lighthouse.

The alarm was raised around 8pm with reports of the “broken” Mayday distress alert being transmitted.

The distress call, the highest level of alert used at sea, usually provides an accurate location of vessels and the nature of distress, however, this was not received.

The lifeboat departed to conduct a search for the vessel near Lismore Lighthouse.

With no vessel immediately discovered, and no transmission received by other vessels, the lifeboat crew proceeded to search north towards Port Appin.

Further searches were undertaken around Loch Creran and Loch Etive, known areas for transmission blackspots.

With nothing untoward found and no further information received, the crew were requested to stand down.

The lifeboat was refuelled and ready for service again around 10.45pm.

Take extra care when visiting coasts

Oban lifeboat has requested those heading to the coast this weekend to take “extra care” as the Scottish Government’s ‘Stay at Home’ guidance changes to ‘Stay Local’.

A spokeswoman said: “Dangers at our coasts still exist and our lifeboat crew can’t be everywhere at once.

“We advise everyone to be cautious, check the weather and tides and always carry a means of calling for help.”