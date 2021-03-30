Scotland’s ‘stay local’ restrictions explained: Here’s what you can and can’t do from Friday

Something went wrong - please try again later.

From Friday lockdown rules in Scotland are changing with many of the current measures being relaxed. Here’s everything you need to know.

At Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus briefing on Tuesday it was announced that later this week the “stay at home” guidance in Scotland will be lifted and replaced with a request for people to “stay local”.

The new measures from the Scottish Government is the latest development as part of the roadmap out of lockdown and back to normality.

What does “stay local” mean?

According to advice issued by the Scottish Government, “staying local” will mean that people can make non-essential journeys in their local authority area from Friday 2 April.

However, restrictions on non-essential travel across local authority boundaries will remain in place.

People must stay within their council area for non-essential shopping and should only travel to another area for essential shopping if there are no practical alternatives.

Working from home, where possible, also remains in place.

This replaces the previous “stay at home” message which meant that all non-essential travel was banned by law in a Level 4 area, which meant people could only leave their homes (or gardens) for an essential purpose.

What has changed?

The new guidance has meant a range of businesses can now reopen, provided appropriate measures such as PPE and social distancing are in place.

From Monday 5 April, hairdressers, garden centres, car showrooms and forecourts, homeware stores and non-essential click and collect services will be able to open.

More college students will be able to return to on-campus learning and 12-17 year-olds will be able to resume outdoor contact sports from this date.

What changes can we expect next?

Scotland can expect to see a major shift towards normality on 26 April when all remaining shops and close contact services like nail salons can reopen.

Most hospitality business, including, pubs, bars, cafés, restaurants and bars, will be able to serve people outdoors.

However, this will be limited to groups of up to six from three households until 10pm. Alcohol will be permitted, and there will be no requirement for food to be served.

Non-essential work in people’s homes will resume, as can driving lessons and tests.

Travel restrictions in Scotland will be lifted entirely and tourist accommodation, museums, galleries, libraries will be able to open.