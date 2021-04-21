World Porridge Making Championship to remain virtual for 2021

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Organisers of the coveted World Porridge Making Championship have announced that the competition will remain virtual for 2021.

The event, held each year in Carrbridge, usually attracts competitors from all over the globe hopeful that they can secure the famous Golden Spurtle.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event had to be held virtually last year, and organisers have decided to do the same again this October.

Competitors will be asked to submit videos of their speciality porridge recipes and 10 will be put on the the championship’s website and social media pages on World Porridge Day on October 10.

The winner will scoop the Virtual Spurtler title.

The event follows the success of the adapted 2020 instalment in which Chris Young from Crieff in Perthshire emerged victorious with his Crunch sa Bheul – a Scottish take on the French dessert croquembouche.

Mr Young’s winning recipe included pastry puffs made with oat flour, sugar and butter, pipped with cream and dipped in caramel.

Other dishes in the top 10 included Porridge of Hope from the reigning World Porridge Making Champion, Lisa Williams, which was runner up, a duck confit taco, pina colada porridge and blueberry cheesecake porridge.

Success of 2020 showed ‘great appetite’ for the competition’

Charlie Miller, of Carrbridge Community Council, organisers of the competition, said: “While we are course disappointed not to be able to hold the competition in Carrbridge again this year, the success of last year’s competition showed what a great appetite there is for the competition.

“We hope to build on this for 2021, attracting an even bigger worldwide pool of competitors, who might not otherwise have been able to travel to the Highlands to compete.”

June deadline for entries

In order to compete in the competition, competitors are encouraged to submit a video of themselves making their favourite sweet or savoury dish containing oatmeal.

Video submissions should be between three and five minutes long and should show the ingredients and the finished product.

Organisers have stressed they are not looking for professional cookery videos and good quality mobile phone footage is perfectly acceptable.

An expert panel of judges will rate the entries on five criteria – appearance, execution, originality, flair and virtual taste, reflecting which dishes the judges most want to try.

Entries should be submitted with an entry form by June 30, with video and photographs of the finished dish to be shared by August 15.

The creators of the 10 recipes to be shared on World Porridge Day will each receive a perfect porridge pack from the sponsors of the event, Hamlyns of Scotland.

Opportunity to get ‘really creative’

Alan Meikle, managing director of Hamlyns of Scotland, said: “Oatmeal is such a versatile ingredient in both sweet and savoury dishes.

“The Virtual Spurtle gives porridge lovers the opportunity to get really creative with oatmeal and we look forward to seeing lots of interesting recipe videos from porridge lovers from all over the world.”

Funds raised from the event will be distributed to Mary’s Meals, who help feed more than 1.8million children in 19 countries across the globe.

Further information can be found on the

World Porridge Making Championship website at: www.goldenspurtle.com