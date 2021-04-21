Regional breakdown: Scotland distributes more than 50,000 second vaccine doses in 24 hours for first time

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

More than 50,000 second doses of the Covid vaccine have been issued over the last 24 hours – beating the previous daily record by more than 6,000.

There were 50,388 second doses distributed in the past day, with 2,523 first doses as the health service continues to focus on completing the two-stage vaccination for people who have already started it.

Across Scotland, there were 273 new cases of coronavirus – the highest daily increase in a week and almost 100 more cases than were recorded yesterday.

Of those new cases, 19 were reported by NHS Grampian, which is four fewer than yesterday and roughly consistent with the numbers recorded there over the past week.

Nine cases were in Aberdeenshire, six in Moray and four in Aberdeen City.

NHS Highland reported three new cases of the virus, though just one was within the Highland local authority area.

Orkney has now gone a full month without any new cases of coronavirus being recorded, while the Western Isles will also reach that milestone if no new cases are recorded tomorrow.

There were no new cases recorded on Shetland in the past 24 hours, with the most recent additional cases reported by the health service on April 13.

Hospital figures

There are currently six people in NHS Grampian hospitals with coronavirus, the same figure as the last two days.

Around Scotland, there are 107 people in hospital with Covid, an increase of three from Monday which suggests the rapid decline that began at the start of February is slowing.

Of those 107 patients, 14 are being treated in intensive care.

There was one death in Scotland of a person with Covid in the past 24 hours, which was recorded in East Dunbartonshire.

Read more

National Trust for Scotland announces staggered reopening of heritage sites

New project to help rural residents book bus especially to take them to Covid vaccine appointments