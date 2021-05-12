Family of businessman missing after Dores house fire informed after body is found

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The family of a well-known Inverness businessman has been informed after a body was found within a fire-hit home in Dores.

Terry Glendinning has not been seen since a massive fire broke out at his home last Monday.

Four crews battled the flames but due to structural damage investigators were unable to get into the property to search for the 82-year-old.

However, police have now confirmed that a body has been recovered from the property.

Formal identification has yet to take place but Mr Glendinning’s family have been informed.

Detective Inspector Reuben Lindsay, from Inverness CID, said: “A joint investigation into the full circumstances of the fire remains ongoing, in partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.”

Mr Glendinning had lived in the Dores home with his family for many years and owned the popular Calterdon BMW dealership in Inverness.

Calterdon, which was sold in 2014 to Arnold Clark for an undisclosed sum, was named after its founders Calum, Terry, and Donald.

The Dores Inn is owned by his daughter Tanya and son Ross, and a notice put up by the eatery announced that they would be shut until May 19 at the earliest, due to a family bereavement.

A statement posted on their social media added: “We have decided to remain closed for this week and will re-open fully on the 19th of May.

“We would like to thank you all for your patience and all your kind words of support at this time.”

Reaction

Highland councillor David Fraser previously told the Press and Journal: “This has been a devastating fire in the heart of a small community.

“I want to offer my sincere sympathy to the family and the whole community.

“Thanks also go to the emergency services, the fire service and the police who attended at the scene.”