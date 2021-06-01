Number of Covid cases in Fort William outbreak rises to 62

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The number of Covid cases in an outbreak in Fort William has risen to 62, NHS Highland has announced.

At the most recent previous update three days ago, the number of cases stood at 37.

A “large proportion” of the cases visited bars in the town on Saturday May 22, and those who visited Sunny’s Sports Bar have been identified as close contacts and asked to self-isolate.

However, the health board said people who visited any bar in the area on that date should be vigilant for coronavirus symptoms and consider seeking a PCR test.

Outbreak is ‘significant’

Dr Jenny Wares, Consultant in Public Health Medicine with NHS Highland, said: “This is a significant outbreak and we expect the case numbers to rise further.

“Please continue to follow all guidance from NHS Highland’s contact tracing team. If you have been identified as a close contact, please self-isolate and get a PCR test.

“If you are identified as a close contact and your test is negative you must continue to isolate for 10 days as advised.”

To encourage locals to get a PCR test, a mobile testing unit (MTU) was set up in the Fort William Shinty Club car park on Sunday.

The fire station at Fort William also extended their hours to allow for more testing, with Dr Wares saying the fire service had been “a great support”.

Appointments at the MTU can be booked on the NHS Inform website here, or by calling 0800 028 2816.