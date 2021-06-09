Highland Hospice unveil sculpture for Heilan Coo art trail

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Highland Hospice has taken delivery of their first heilan coo structure as they issue an appeal to local artists to showcase their designs in support of a new art trail across the Highlands.

Charity officials unveiled the first of of 20 model structures being created ahead of the launch of the charity’s Great Heilan Coo art trail next year.

The trail will be rolled-out across the Highlands from April to August to help raise awareness and generate donations in support of the charity’s work.

The campaign is the second of is kind for the Hospice, following on from the success of their ‘Go Nuts’ initiative in 2019.

Officials are now appealing to budding local artists to embrace the ethos of the Highlands to create captivating designs to feature on the trail.

Showcasing the talents of Highland artists

Highland Hospice fundraiser Jenna Hayden said: “We are so excited to see these colourful coos on display next year across the Highlands and in Inverness city itself.

“It would be great if our artists could consider the locations when making design submissions.

“We of course welcome all designs but would love to see some iconic Highland designs or a design specific to an area or one of our sponsors.”

She added: “Acrylic paint is recommended for the sculptures, and once they are all completed the Hospice will lacquer each sculpture at no cost to the artist.

“Not only will the successful artist’s name, the artwork name and a description be included on the coo’s plinth and associated marketing materials, each artist will receive one free ticket to the final auction event.”

Great Heilan Coo art trail

The Great Heilan Coo art trail, which is sponsored by Caley Timber & Building Supplies Ltd, will see 20 eye catching cow sculptures placed in every town where there is a Highland Hospice shop.

A total of eight Highland cow structures will be placed across Inverness followed by structures in Alness, Tain, Wick, Thurso, Portree, Fort Wiliam, Aviemore, Beauly, Dornoch, Grantown, Forres and Nairn.

Each Highland cow sculpture, created by local artists Scott Gleed and owner of the Moray-based business Gleed3D, will be 6ft long and 4ft high.

Once all the artists’ designs are finalised, they will be shown to the cow sponsors so they can pick their own design.

When the trail draws to a close, the coos with take centre stage at a special Highland Hospice charity auction before moving to their forever home.

Second Highland art trail

The trail is the second endeavor of its kind for the charity, following the success of their Go Nuts art trail two years ago.

The trail featured a collection of 23 brightly coloured 5ft squirrel sculptures scattered across the region.

Artists wishing to submit their own designs can visit the Highland Hospice’s website.