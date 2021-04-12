Something went wrong - please try again later.

It is an archetypal icon for the Highlands, and now the “Heilan Coo” is to have its very own sculpture trail.

Highland Hospice has announced plans bring an art installation featuring 20 of the proud creatures to various locations across the area between April and August next year.

“The Great Heilan’ Coo Art Trail” is to be the second event of its kind.

Summer 2019 saw the charity’s first successful art trail, “Go Nuts“, featuring a collection of brightly decorated 5ft tall squirrels scattered across the region.

The squirrels attracted tourists and locals alike to collect sightings of the cute statues.

Similarly, the “Heilan Coo” trail see 20 eye catching cow sculptures in every town where there is a Highland Hospice shop.

These include Alness, Tain, Wick, Thurso, Portree, Fort Wiliam, Aviemore, Beauly, Dornoch, Grantown, Forres and Nairn – as well as eight in the city of Inverness.

Highland Hospice is looking for local businesses to come forward sponsor the creations. Caley Timber and Building Supplies Ltd are the event’s main sponsor, and will be sponsoring the first coo.

The creations are again the work of local artist Scott Gleed who runs the business Gleed3D from near Logie Steadings beside Forres.

Each Highland cow sculpture he creates will be 6ft long and 4ft high. Artists will be invited to submit designs, which will be submitted to the cow sponsors.

Selected artists will then receive their blank sculpture to create and customise their design, resulting in Highland cows brightening the Highland region in spring/summer 2022.

Mr Gleed said: “I am so delighted to be working with Highland Hospice again on this project. The squirrels brought a lot of colour and joy to the Highlands in 2019, and I am confident that this trail has the potential to be even better!”

Jennifer Morrison from Caley Timber and Building Supplies Ltd, the trail’s main sponsor, said: “It is with great pleasure that we have signed up as the main sponsor of this event. We can’t wait until it is up and running, and would urge other businesses to join us in becoming a coo sponsor. It really is such a great opportunity for companies to get behind such a special charity as the Hospice in an unusual way which offers a range of PR and marketing opportunities.”

Jenna Hayden, Highland Hospice’s events fundraiser, is hoping that cows will build on the squirrels’ success. She said: “We were really blown away by the success and popularity of ‘Go Nuts’ – the squirrels were so beautifully designed and decorated and became loved by many.

“What better animal could we choose for our second art trail than the good old Heilan Coo?! The sculptures are looking really impressive and we are so excited to see how they are going to be decorated.

“This past year has been tough for many people, and our trail aims to brighten up the Highlands and give people the same enjoyment as our squirrel trail. Hopefully people will be inspired to visit areas all over the region and explore our beautiful communities in all their glory.”

In autumn 2022, the coos will be gathered together for a farewell display, before taking centre stage at a special Highland Hospice charity auction when they will find permanent homes.

Any businesses interested in sponsoring one of the sculptures is asked to please contact Karen Duff k.duff@highlandhospice.org.uk