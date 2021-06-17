WATCH: Incredible drone footage shows the full scale of the Boleskine House rebuild

Incredible drone footage has emerged outlining the scale of a major rebuild project on Boleskine House.

The ambitious project to bring the home back to its 19th century glory is well underway after the property was ravaged by a devastating blaze in 2019 destroying much of its interior.

An earlier fire took place at the property, which sits on the banks of Loch Ness, in 2015.

The house has gained notoriety for its association with occultist Aleister Crowley in the 1930s, and was also once owned by Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page.

However, the Boleskine House Foundation (BHF) are keen to outline its more extensive history, dating back to the clearing of the glens and the Jacobite rebellion.

Extensive efforts have been undertaken by husband and wife duo, Keith and Kyra Readdy, on behalf of BHF, to meticulously detail historic characteristics.

The building is to be reinstated as a category B listed building, alongside the construction of 10 holiday lodges, as part of the ambitious rebuild worth more than £1.2 million.

A professional aerial photographer has shot an incredible video of Boleskine House, outlining the current refurbishment.

© Supplied by Submitted pic

Aaron Sneddon sent his small Mavik 2k drone into the air above the famed landmark, capturing the remarkable footage in just 30 minutes.

‘The place is quite weird and freaky’

Mr Sneddon said: “The house itself is just such an interesting point and the video shows that.

“There is so much history behind the house, from the people who run it to events that have happened.

“The place is quite weird and freaky.

“Loch Ness is almost generic but as you get to Boleskine House, it no longer feels generic.”

He added: “It was just one of those days where the clouds were floating on by and the colours stood out.

“I am actually colour blind, but when it is there, it really pops out.

“It was just the perfect day to get the drone up.”

Mr Sneddon, who has also put together a 3D model of the home, has gifted his drone footage to BHF for promotional use.

21,210 strikes of the chisel per window

Mr and Mrs Readdy have been joined on site by a team of experts including stonemason Andy Allan, heritage consultants, quantity surveyors and marketing professionals.

Mr Allan’s skill has allowed for the restoration of one of the building’s most iconic features – the chimney.

He has also helped to restore eight of the building’s 30 windows using hand-craftsmanship.

BHF estimate that for one window, Mr Allan’s chisel strikes the sandstone approximately 21,210 times.

Thirteen tonnes of Witton Fell sandstone have been used so far as part of the rebuild.

‘Rising from the ground like a phoenix from the ashes’

Keith Readdy, chairman of the BHF, expressed his delight at the drone footage capturing the present state of the project capturing “big skies, ancient woodland and the shores of magical Loch Ness”.

Mr Readdy was even more delighted the footage captured the restored chimney which the BHF thought may be lost as part of the rebuild.

He added: “We’re at a really exciting phase in the restoration process – while there’s lots happening there’s also still a long way to go.

“Since we were given listed building consent and planning permission by the Highland Council in December last year, the building is literally rising from the ground like a phoenix from the ashes.

“It’s genuinely incredible to see the transformation taking place.”

Mr Readdy said the next part of the project will be getting the roof on.

He added: “All being well – and if donations keep coming in from our generous supporters – we hope to realise that goal this year and we’ve already contracted some traditional local roofers.

“With lockdown measures easing and summer in full swing, Boleskine is open again for socially-distanced visits.”

Those interested in visiting Boleskine House are asked to email info@boleskinehouse.org.