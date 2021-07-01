Firefighters battle seven acre wildfire near Tain

Highland firefighters are currently battling to bring a large wildlife near Tain under control.

Fire crews were scrambled to the forestry grounds at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Air Weapons Range near Tain this afternoon following reports of a wildfire.

Teams have spent more than eight hours battling to extinguish the blaze which has engulfed around 7.4 acres of young trees across the grounds.

14:53📟 1st appliance mobilised to fire within Forestry Grounds at the MOD Air Weapons Range near Tain. Mobilised alongside Tain, Dornoch, Balintore and Water Carrier/Argocat from Inverness. 🚒 #S30P6 #views pic.twitter.com/N6rySB66wY — Invergordon Fire Station🏳️‍🌈🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍⚧️ (@InvergordonFire) July 1, 2021

Three appliances from Inverness and Dornoch remain stationed at the scene as efforts to bring the fire to a head continue.

Appliances from Tain Dornoch, Balintore and Invergordon were dispatched to scene alongside the water carrier/argocat from Inverness following initial reports of the blaze around 1.30pm.

Firefighters have deployed knapsacks and backpacks in an effort to bring the fire under control.

More to follow.