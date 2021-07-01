Thursday, July 1st 2021 Show Links
Firefighters battle seven acre wildfire near Tain

By Michelle Henderson
July 1, 2021, 10:23 pm Updated: July 1, 2021, 10:27 pm
Highland firefighters are currently battling to bring a large wildlife near Tain under control.

Fire crews were scrambled to the forestry grounds at the Ministry of Defence (MOD) Air Weapons Range near Tain this afternoon following reports of a wildfire.

Teams have spent more than eight hours battling to extinguish the blaze which has engulfed around 7.4 acres of young trees across the grounds.

Three appliances from Inverness and Dornoch remain stationed at the scene as efforts to bring the fire to a head continue.

Appliances from Tain Dornoch, Balintore and Invergordon were dispatched to scene alongside the water carrier/argocat from Inverness following initial reports of the blaze around 1.30pm.

Firefighters have deployed knapsacks and backpacks in an effort to bring the fire under control.

More to follow.

