More than 160 vehicles stopped in three days in traffic patrols on NC500

More than 160 drivers were stopped by police patrolling a popular Highland tourist trail over the weekend.

Officers increased their patrols of the North Coast 500 on Friday as part of the ongoing Operation Cedar, which aims to challenge and educate drivers about their behaviour.

Over the course of the three-day operation, more than 160 vehicles were stopped with more than 60 various offences detected.

These included careless driving, speeding, road worthiness of vehicles, MOT and driving licence offences.

PC John McLauchlan said: “Road policing officers have been carrying out proactive patrols in response to concerns raised by communities across the NC500 route.

“We are committed to reducing the number of people injured and killed on our roads. We will engage with road users and aim to tackle poor driver behaviour and encourage motorists to think carefully.”

These are not the first set of patrols that have been in place in the area.

Police presence as been increased amid fears that this summer season will overwhelm areas along the route, with many people opting for staycations rather than holidaying abroad.

PC McLauchlan added: “It is important that as a driver you realise that you have a responsibility to think about your actions and consider the safety of others.

“We will continue to proactively target those road users taking risks and through Operation Cedar we will continue to address poor driving standards and poor decision making by robustly enforcing appropriate legislation.”

The NC500 is notoriously busy throughout the summer months, with some villages along the trail even considering being removed from the official route.

Despite funding, there are worries that smaller areas will not be able to cope with the increase in demand.