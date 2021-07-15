Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

Former vice principal of highland dance school appears in court facing string of sex assault charges

By Karen Roberts
July 15, 2021, 5:43 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 6:03 pm
Barton appeared at Oban Sheriff Court.
Barton appeared at Oban Sheriff Court.

A  former vice principal of a highland dance school has appeared in court facing a string of sex charges – including rape.

Jonathan Barton who was the vice principal of the now closed Ballet West school in Taynuilt, Argyll, appeared in private facing 16 charges.

He had been arrested last year following an investigation and had resigned from his post.

Barton, 38, is facing four charges of rape, seven of sexual assault as well as five of indecent assault.

Barton made no plea during appearance

He made no plea during the appearance, and the case against him was committed for further examination.

Barton, whose general address was given as Oban, was released on bail.

A spokesman from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said no further dates for future court appearances have been set.

Ballet West where Barton worked had launched its own professional touring company in 2018, journeying around the world and employing former students.

The school accepted pupils from all over Britain to its HND professional dance and degree programme.

School closed last summer

The prestigious dance school which was established in 1991 closed its doors for good last summer after being “driven to the point of insolvency”.

The Royal Academy of Dance had withdrawn its accreditation and the Scottish Qualification Authority said it was ending HNC/HND courses at the school.

Liquidators were brought in to deal with winding up the charity.

At the time of its closure a statement from the school said: “We can only hope that those who see their future in ballet and the performing arts can find a route to realise their hopes and ambitions.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal