Thursday, July 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Missing Inverness woman Annabelle Simcock has been found

By Lauren Taylor
July 15, 2021, 6:14 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 6:20 pm
Have you seen Annabelle Simcock?
Annabelle Simcock who was reported missing from the Inverness area has now been found.

The 29-year-old was last seen around 4.45pm on Tuesday July 13.

The police have confirmed that she has been traced “safe and well” and have thanked those for assisting with their appeal.

