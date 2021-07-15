News / Inverness Missing Inverness woman Annabelle Simcock has been found By Lauren Taylor July 15, 2021, 6:14 pm Updated: July 15, 2021, 6:20 pm Have you seen Annabelle Simcock? Annabelle Simcock who was reported missing from the Inverness area has now been found. The 29-year-old was last seen around 4.45pm on Tuesday July 13. The police have confirmed that she has been traced “safe and well” and have thanked those for assisting with their appeal. Missing Person Found – Annabelle Simcock (29), Inverness Many thanks to everyone who commented or shared our previus appeal. Annabelle Simcock has now been traced safe and well.#KeepingPeopleSafe pic.twitter.com/4HyP6UV6Fx — Northern Police (@northernPolice) July 15, 2021 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close