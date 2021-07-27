Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Harris business expands holiday-let portfolio to help boost local economy – and charity

By Ross Hempseed
July 27, 2021, 8:04 pm Updated: July 27, 2021, 8:04 pm
A family business has expanded to encourage more people to visit Harris – and boost the local economy.

Norserv Facilities Management, based in Tarbert, specialises in property management across the island and north of Scotland, and offers up holiday lets under the name Love Harris Holidays.

Now the company has secured £90,000 funding from the Bank of Scotland to buy two new properties, with hot tubs, to attract even more holiday-makers to Harris.

The three and two-bed properties, with sea views, are in Bunavoneader.

As well as catering for tourists in the summer, the company plans to offer the rental properties to When You Wish Upon a Star, allowing families with ill children the chance to enjoy the Outer Hebrides for free.

Norserv want to keep providing local jobs to keep younger generations on the island.

‘100% committed to protecting jobs’

Jamie McGowan, managing director of Norserv Facilities Management, said: “Through the expansion of our business in Harris we are securing up to 40 jobs across the north of Scotland employing locals in Harris and as far afield as the Orkney Isles.

“We are striving to create sustainable employment opportunities for not only those living on our island but for the north of Scotland as a whole. With our various ventures such as Norserv, Essence of Harris, and Loomshed Hebridean Brewery we have supported our local community and will continue to in the future.

“It is vitally important we do this as it guarantees the money stays in Harris and can be invested in local projects and people. This is to help stem the flow of outward migration to the mainland and encourage people to stay on the island. We are 100% committed to helping protect jobs and support communities.”

The company hopes the new properties will encourage more tourists to visit the island and help boost the local economy.

“The support from Bank of Scotland was a massive help in our expansion. With this support we’ve been able to open our new rental properties and offer something for both tourists, and those looking for respite during extremely challenging times.

Samantha Mitchell, relationship manager at Bank of Scotland: “Tourism to the Outer Hebrides has been rising year on year, and now more than 200,000 people visit the islands in an average year.

“The pandemic severely disrupted travel to the islands and turned the tourism industry on its head. But the rise of domestic travel means that the islands are set to see tourist numbers rise once more and the new Love Harris Holidays rental properties look set to be a very popular destination on the island.”

 

