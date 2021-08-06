Rapid Covid-19 testing to be made available in Inverness and Nairn

Mobile testing units for Covid-19 will be set up in Inverness and Nairn to further expand testing capabilities in the Highlands.

From Monday, August 9 to Friday 13, testing will be made available to residents that show no symptoms of Covid but would like to get tested.

Highland Council and NHS Highland are delivering community testing across the north to help people become confident in using the lateral flow device (LFD) test kits.

Mobile clinics are being deployed in communities throughout the Highland region, with staff and volunteers who can assist in administering the test.

Officials have stressed the deployment to west Inverness and Nairn is not due to any particular outbreak.

‘Help us to identify those who are positive but do not have symptoms.’

The mobile testing unit Moves Like Jagger will be available for drop-in LFD testing for anyone without symptoms at Telford Retail Park in Inverness.

The mobile testing unit Testalot will be available for drop-in LFD testing for anyone without symptoms at Falconers Lane car park in Nairn.

Experts say taking a rapid LFD test twice a week helps communities, families and friends stay safe and slow down the spread of coronavirus. Tracking down cases of the virus earlier can limit the spread of new variants.

While vaccines reduce the risk of infection after 14-21 days, people who have been vaccinated could still become infected. No vaccine provides 100% protection against a virus.

Dr Tim Allison, director of public health with NHS Highland, said: “Many people who have coronavirus have no symptoms, and will be spreading it without realising.

“By expanding community testing we will be able to identify more cases giving us a better chance of stopping Covid-19 from spreading.

“Testing for those without symptoms, asymptomatic testing, will help us to identify those who are positive but do not have symptoms.

“We can then advise them to self-isolate and therefore prevent spread. Anyone that tests positive with an LFD needs to get a confirmatory PCR test. More testing helps to show us how the virus is spread and will help us reduce risk.”

The Inverness unit will be open daily from 9.30am to 4pm.

The Nairn unit will be open from 11am to 3.30pm on Monday, 9.30am to 3.30pm Tuesday to Thursday and 9.30am to 1pm on Friday.