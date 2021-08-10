Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
‘She will be missed by everyone’: Highland Wildlife Park announces death of Eurasian elk

By Lauren Taylor
August 10, 2021, 2:23 pm Updated: August 10, 2021, 2:27 pm
Cas the elk had to be put to sleep.
The Highland Wildlife Park announced that they had to put Cas the Eurasian elk to sleep to “prevent her suffering”.

Staff at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland’s park, near Kingussie, found Cas unresponsive.

After exhausting all alternatives the vet team advised she should be put to sleep to “prevent her suffering” on July 31.

A post-mortem revealed the elk had tumours in her rumen and bladder.

Cas was the park’s only Eurasian elk when she arrived in 2013, and she was later joined by Raven in 2019.

Cas with her young calf. Supplied by the Highland Wildlife Park.

She gave birth to twins on May 14, however, one passed away at just three-weeks old. The remaining sibling will be named when staff determine whether it is male or female.

‘She will be missed by everyone’

The park announced the loss of 10-year-old Cas on a Facebook post stating: “She will be missed by everyone here but we’re pleased to say her calf is doing well.”

Many commented on the post, offering staff their condolences and wishing the young calf well.

One person wrote: “Sad to read this. We saw an elk and young one just last Monday. Hope her young one thrives. Condolences to the keepers.”

Another commented: “Such very sad news – loved seeing the photos of her with her gorgeous calf. Thoughts are with all of you, especially her keepers.”

Eurasian Elk calves normally stay with their mums for at least a year. However, a spokeswoman for the park said the youngster does not need any special care.

According to Keith Gilchrist, animal collection manager at the park, the young elk is currently “spending a lot of time with dad, Raven.”

