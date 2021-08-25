Inverness man Peter Worsfold traced safe and well

Inverness man Peter Worsfold has been traced safe and well according to police.

On Tuesday, police launched an appeal to help trace Mr Worsfold, who had gone missing from the Inverness area.

Police Scotland can confirm that Peter Worsfold, who had been reported missing, has been traced safe and well. Thank you to all who shared the appeal. — Northern Police (@northernPolice) August 25, 2021

Police asked anyone who was travelling on the A82 by Aberchalder, south of Fort Augustus between midnight and 10am on Sunday to check their dash cam footage for any sightings of the man.

On Wednesday morning, police provided an update saying that Mr Worsfold had been located.