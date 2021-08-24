Police ask people to check dash cam footage for missing Inverness man

Police are asking people to check their dash cam footage for a missing Inverness man.

Peter Worsfold has been reported missing in the Inverness area.

Police are asking anyone who was travelling on the A82 by Aberchalder, south of Fort Augustus between midnight and 10am on Sunday to check their dash cam footage.

Anyone who has dash cam footage should get in touch with duty sergeant at Burnett Road Police Station by calling 101.