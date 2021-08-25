Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, August 25th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Other sports

It’s bronze! Aberdeen swimming sensation Toni Shaw wins her first Paralympics medal in S9 400m freestyle

By Ryan Cryle
August 25, 2021, 9:23 am Updated: August 25, 2021, 10:42 am
Aberdeen's Toni Shaw has won a bronze medal in the S9 400m freestyle at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.
Aberdeen's Toni Shaw has won a bronze medal in the S9 400m freestyle at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Aberdeen’s Toni Shaw has won a bronze medal in the S9 400m freestyle at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

The 18-year-old swam a PB to finish behind Australia’s Lakeisha Patterson and Hungary’s Zsofia Konkoly.

Former Albyn School pupil Shaw had cruised through her heat in the early hours of the morning, her time of 4:46.19 sending her into the final as the second-fastest qualifier – as she had been coming into the Games.

The University of Aberdeen Performance Swim Team member went much quicker in the final, swimming a personal best of 4:39.32, which was just shy of the British record of 4:.39.29.

Reacting to the result, Shaw told Channel 4: “I don’t really know what to say – I’m just so happy right now and want to say hi to all my family and friends at home who are watching, and the biggest thank you ever to them because they are all so amazing.

“It’s definitely been a different journey for everyone over the past year and without my coach and club back in Aberdeen, and family taking me swimming every day, I wouldn’t be here.

Great Britain’s Toni Shaw during the Women’s 400m Freestyle – S9 Final at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on day one of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan.

“It’s been a really good year.

“I was really, really nervous before tonight, but my coach (Gregor McMillan) helped me calm my nerves.

“My room-mate Maisie (Summers-Newton) is swimming her main event tomorrow and I’m so excited to cheer her on, then I’m back for the relay on Sunday, which I’m so excited for.”

Shaw will also swim the 100m freestyle on August 31, as well as the 100m butterfly on September 2, in Tokyo – and hopes are high there could be also be medals in both of those events for the emerging Granite City pool star.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal