More than £240,000 invested in toilets and waste collection at visitor hotspots across the Highlands

More than £240,000 is to be spent improving public toilets and waste collection services at popular beauty spots across the Highlands.

The local authority will refurbish or install loos, and add extra bins to improve the visitor experience across the north.

Around £60,000 is being dedicated to public toilets and comfort schemes in the likes of Ullapool, Aviemore and Muir of Ord.

The remaining £180,000 is going towards waste collection services.

It is hoped that improvements to these facilities will not only benefit visitors to the region but also local communities dealing with increased footfall.

Chairman of the communities and place committee Allan Henderson said: “The Highland Council is doing all that it can to welcome visitors to our region.

“Our visitor management plan strives to support visitors to have a good experience, benefiting local economies, while leaving no trace on our magnificent environment.

“I’m grateful to staff for working with business and communities to enhance the service this season.”

Funding creates eight job opportunities

Many communities have taken it upon themselves to tackle problems with litter in their area this year.

Mr Henderson said: “An enhanced waste collection service has seen the employment of eight additional seasonal staff who are mobile and responsive to reported waste-related issues.

“I commend the many communities and individuals who have also carried out litter picking in their areas. Over 60 organised community litter picks have been supported by the council’s waste team since April this year.”

The council can support community litter picks by sticks, bags and arranging for waste to be collected.

A further £11,000 was recently secured through NatureScot’s Better Places Funding, but more is needed still.

Mr Henderson says the council will continue to seek out the funds needed to improve facilities across the Highlands.

He said: “Officers are continuing to seek more sources of external funding to improve and extend the public toilet and waste collections services.

“The council is also carrying out property surveys of previously closed public toilets should future funding secured enable any to reopened.”