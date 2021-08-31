Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 1st 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

More than £240,000 invested in toilets and waste collection at visitor hotspots across the Highlands

By Lauren Robertson
August 31, 2021, 3:53 pm Updated: August 31, 2021, 4:44 pm
Alness public toilets.
More than £240,000 is to be spent improving public toilets and waste collection services at popular beauty spots across the Highlands.

The local authority will refurbish or install loos, and add extra bins to improve the visitor experience across the north.

Around £60,000 is being dedicated to public toilets and comfort schemes in the likes of Ullapool, Aviemore and Muir of Ord.

The remaining £180,000 is going towards waste collection services.

It is hoped that improvements to these facilities will not only benefit visitors to the region but also local communities dealing with increased footfall.

Chairman of the communities and place committee Allan Henderson said: “The Highland Council is doing all that it can to welcome visitors to our region.

“Our visitor management plan strives to support visitors to have a good experience, benefiting local economies, while leaving no trace on our magnificent environment.

“I’m grateful to staff for working with business and communities to enhance the service this season.”

Funding creates eight job opportunities

Many communities have taken it upon themselves to tackle problems with litter in their area this year.

Mr Henderson said: “An enhanced waste collection service has seen the employment of eight additional seasonal staff who are mobile and responsive to reported waste-related issues.

“I commend the many communities and individuals who have also carried out litter picking in their areas. Over 60 organised community litter picks have been supported by the council’s waste team since April this year.”

The council can support community litter picks by sticks, bags and arranging for waste to be collected.

A further £11,000 was recently secured through NatureScot’s Better Places Funding, but more is needed still.

Mr Henderson says the council will continue to seek out the funds needed to improve facilities across the Highlands.

He said: “Officers are continuing to seek more sources of external funding to improve and extend the public toilet and waste collections services.

“The council is also carrying out property surveys of previously closed public toilets should future funding secured enable any to reopened.”

