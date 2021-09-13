Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Monday, September 13th 2021 Show Links
News / Highlands

21-year-old motorcyclist hospitalised following serious crash in Lochaber

By Michelle Henderson
September 13, 2021, 8:11 am Updated: September 13, 2021, 8:15 am
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the possible hit-and-run.
Police are appealing for anyone with information about the possible hit-and-run.

A 21-year-old motorcyclist was hospitalised following a serious crash in Lochaber.

The young rider was travelling on the A82 Inverness to Fort William near Spean Bridge on Friday when he collided with a car.

The injured motorcyclist was taken to Belford Hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Meanwhile, the occupants of the car were uninjured.

Appeal following crash near Achnabobane involving car and motorbikeOfficers in Fort William are appealing for…

Posted by Highland & Islands Police Division on Sunday, 12 September 2021

The incident happened around 9.15am near Achnabobane.

Emergency services raced to the scene following reports of the serious collision.

Officers are now appealing to passing motorists to check their dash cam footage to assist in their inquiries.

Sergeant Ewan Calder from Road Policing said: “This has been a serious crash which has left a young man in hospital.

“We are looking to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage to contact police via 101.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]