Police appeal to find missing Inverness teens

Two teenagers have been reported missing in Inverness – and police believe that they are together.

17-year-old Nathan Alexander Bell and 16-year-old Danielle Cameron were last seen in Inverness on Thursday.

Mr Bell was last seen in the area of Inverness Sheriff Court at around 2.15pm.

Last sightings of Miss Cameron took place at around 2pm in the area of Charleston Academy.

Nathan is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, of large build with a white complexion and short brown hair.

It is unknown what he was wearing at the time.

Danielle is described as being 5ft 2ins tall, of average build with pale complexion and long light brown hair.

It is believed that she was wearing a white top, black Nike shorts, white trainers and possibly carrying a black rucksack.

Police are asking anyone with information related to the missing teens to contact them on 101, quoting MPR4448590921.