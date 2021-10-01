Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News / Highlands

Mountain gondola at Nevis Range grinds to a halt due to high winds

By Michelle Henderson
October 1, 2021, 10:20 am Updated: October 1, 2021, 11:50 am
Nevis Range have temporarily closed their mountain gondola on Aonach Mor due to the high winds.

The UK’s only mountain gondola has been closed today as high winds batter the west coast.

Operators of Nevis Range near Fort William have shut down the attraction as winds hit more than 50mph.

The announcement came as Met Office forecasters warned residents in the Highlands and Western Isles to expect heavy, blustery showers with a risk of thunder and strong southwesterly winds.

Our Mountain Gondola is closed for the day due to high winds 🌬️🚠🌬️ #NevisRange #fortwilliam nevisrange.co.ukThe Pinemarten Café is open daily serving hot food, tasty coffees and cake! ☕

Posted by Nevis Range on Friday, 1 October 2021

Taking to social media, a spokesman from the resort said the attraction would remain out of action for the entire day as a result of the weather conditions.

The gondola was built on the north face of Aonach Mòr, the 8th highest mountain in Britain, originally as a way to transport skiers to the slopes; reaching heights of 650m (2,132ft).

The station located at the top of the gondola at Nevis Range.

However, over the generations, thousands of tourists have boarded the express service to take in the panoramic views of the Scottish Highlands.

The Doppelmayr Gondola system comprises of 80 six seat closed cabins taking approximately 15 minutes to travel each way.

The attraction can carry up to 1,700 people an hour at any one time.

