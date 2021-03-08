Missing Inverness teenager Daniel Krogulec traced by police

Missing Inverness teenager Daniel Krogulec has been traced by police.
The 16-year-old was reported missing on Sunday morning after last being seen in the Dalneigh area.
Police have confirmed that they have traced him safe and well.
They thanked everyone who shared and commented on their appeal for information.
