Friday, March 12th 2021 Show Links
News / Inverness

Missing Inverness teenager Daniel Krogulec traced by police

by Daniel Boal
March 8, 2021, 1:12 pm Updated: March 11, 2021, 10:26 am
© PA Archive/Press Association ImaPost Thumbnail

Missing Inverness teenager Daniel Krogulec has been traced by police.

The 16-year-old was reported missing on Sunday morning after last being seen in the Dalneigh area.

Police have confirmed that they have traced him safe and well.

They thanked everyone who shared and commented on their appeal for information.

More from the Press and Journal